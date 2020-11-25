BTS: Meet Seo Ji Yeon, RM’s pretty cousin

Seo Ji Yeon is the handsome and beautiful cousin of the talented RM, leader of the K-Pop band BTS.

Through his official social media, Seo Ji Yeon, RM’s young cousin Namjoon, has increased in popularity, as she currently has more than half a million followers on his Instagram account.

She is known for being a professional MMA fighter, (mixed martial arts), she has managed to create his own career in sports, she even wanted to omit that she was a relative of the rapper because she is someone very famous and she wanted to respect that.

RM’s cousin surprises ARMY

However, his relationship became known and since then she has shared some photos of autographed albums or memes where she compares how similar they both are.

RM’s cousin is not only someone close to the idol, she is also a huge fan of Bangtan’s music and just like ARMY tries to show his support.

Seo Ji Yeon

RM’s young cousin becomes more and more popular every day and it was from when she uploaded a video singing Boy With Luv to his social networks that the press began to talk more about his.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC43mMAnymS/?utm_source=ig_embed

For now ARMY has been wanting to see the two cousins together in a photograph but surely at any moment we will be able to see a new image of these two young Koreans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5mGJ8mHxJh/?utm_source=ig_embed



