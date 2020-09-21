BTS: Meet Jin’s 10 Favorite SONGS What a good taste!

BTS’s Jin has shared his 10 favorite songs that he uploads to his personal playlist, you are sure to love them.

Jin whose full name is Kim Seok Jin, as widely known is a member of a well-known South Korean music group BTS, positioning himself as BTS & ARMY’s Worldwide Handsome who landed a position as a vocalist in the band.

It should be noted that being a singer, he also has his own music playlist, that is why here we present you the favorite songs of Jin from BTS, direct from his personal playlist.

BTS’s Jin Favorite Songs

The song “‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima” has an energetic demeanor, perfect for those of you who are powerful.

The solo song titled “Moon” was sung by the same BTS vocalist, this song has deep meaning, you know.

For those of you who like the Coldplay song, “Fix You” should be familiar.

If you are a fan of the song with the alternative rock or pop genre, “The Scientist” might be an option for your nih’s playlist.

Next up is “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay, which is also suitable for fans of songs from the pop genre.

The song “eight”, which was sung by IU and also collaborated and produced by Suga BTS, is really easy to listen to!

The song “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande feat. Justin Bieber has indeed managed to capture the hearts of fans

Also, Lewis Capaldi’s song titled “Someone You Loved” can also be an option for those who like annoying songs.

Next, there is “Yummy” by Justin Bieber, which can also be included in the playlist, for those who like songs with the genre of pop music.

Finally, there is another song with the genre of pop music from the western singer, Ed Sheeran (with Khalid), titled “Beautiful People”.

So, those are some song recommendations taken from Jin BTS’s music playlist on YouTube. Did you like BTS’s Jin’s favorite songs?



