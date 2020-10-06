BTS may have been plagiarized for their song Ddaeng

BTS fans are accusing a rapper of plagiarizing the song Ddaeng and shared their evidence on social media. Several K-Pop artists have been victims of plagiarism in the music industry and some followers of Bangtan Sonyeondan pointed out a new case in which a song of the group was copied by a rapper, we will tell you everything that happens with these accusations.

Every year, the Big Hit Entertainment idol group holds an event called FESTA to celebrate one more anniversary since BTS’s debut. This celebration is distinguished by various activities and almost always features new tunes created by idols.

In 2018, BTS’s rap line composed by RM, J-Hope and Suga performed Ddaeng, a song with an addictive beat and all the essence of the boys, but it seems that not only fans fell in love with the rhythm and another artist was inspired by it to create a new melody, is it plagiarism?

SKUSTA CLEE IS CHARGED WITH PLAGIARISM FOR COPYING A BTS SONG

Last month, Skusta Clee premiered Deym – 90’s Gang, a song that would serve as part of promotions for the launch of a clothing line, but this Filipino rapper was accused of copying Ddaeng.

The rumors reached the artist’s ears, who on his Twitter account denied having plagiarized any melody, however he chose to turn his account into a private profile after saying that he had borrowed the beat of the BTS boys’ song.

We don’t imitate that. HEY! We all borrow the beat and the vibe

Bangtan Sonyeondan fans expressed their annoyance and posted comparisons of both songs to make their opinion on Skusta Clee’s new release clear. What do you think of the resemblance of these melodies?

