BTS, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ DVD and Blu-Ray: What It Brings And Where To Buy

HYBE released the announcement for BTS’s MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E in two versions, and ARMY is gearing up for pre-sale.

After Hybe Entertainment overhand announced the launch of MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E of BTS on DVD and Blu-Ray, the ARMY began looking for new information on this merchandising. Here we tell you what it is, what it brings, where to buy and everything you need to know.

What is BTS’s MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD and Blu-Ray?

The MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E with its versions on DVD and Blu-Ray will be a compilation of the concert held on October 10 and 11, 2020, and all behind the scenes.

When does the preorder of MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD and Blu-Ray start?

As reported by HUBE Entertainment, the planned date for the official pre-order (presale) start of MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD and Blu-Ray will be August 17, 2021, at 11:00 am (KST).

And if you wonder when the official launch of BTS’s MOTS ON: E will be, it is scheduled for September 9, 2021.

MOTS ON pre-order start time: E?

Next, we leave you the pre-order (pre-sale) start times of MOTS ON: E, according to your country of origin.

Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 9.00 pm

Costa Risa, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras : 8.00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Spain: 4.00 am (August 17)

Where to buy MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD and Blu-Ray (pre-order)?

Like all official BTS merchandise, the MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD and Blu-Ray will be sold from the official Weverse shop portal.

How much does MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD and Blu-Ray cost?

At the moment, the official cost of BTS’s MOTS ON: E has not been reported. This detail will be just displayed at the beginning of the presale.

Likewise, it is estimated that the Bangtan product will reach the Sold out in a few hours.

What does BTS’s MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E DVD bring?

Measurement Outbox► 152x202x38 mm

Digitalpack of measures► 140x189x19 mm

Three discs ► Which will have these characteristics: Aspect: NTSC (16: 9 measurement), audio: digital stereo, subtitles in Korean, English, Chinese and region code (1, 3, 4, 5 and 6).

Each disc will have a different duration ► Disc 1 over 111 minutes, Disc 2 over 68 minutes and Disc 3 over 121 minutes.

Photobook of measurements► 140x189x11.5 mm / 148p

Hologram photo ticket size set► 70×140 mm / 7EA 1SET

Photocard of medidas► 54×86 mm / a chance 1EA

What does BTS’s MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E Blu-Ray bring?

Measurement Outbox► 152x202x38 mm

Digitalpack of measures► 140x189x19 mm

Three discs ► Which will have these characteristics: Aspect: 1080i 1.78: 1 wide screen color, Korean audio DTS-HD Master audio 2.0 (48khz / 24bit), subtitles in Korean, English and Chinese and region code all free (A, B and C ).

Each disc will have a different duration ► Disc 1 over 111 minutes, Disc 2 over 68 minutes and Disc 3 over 121 minutes.

Photobook of measurements► 140x189x3,3 mm / 24p

Photo booth of measures► 140×189 mm / 1EA

Hologram photo ticket size set► 70×140 mm / 7EA 1SET

Photocard of medidas► 54×86 mm / a chance 1EA

How to buy in Weverse shop?

There are various videos on YouTube about fans that explain how to shop at both the Weverse shop and Weverse Global.

