BTS manages to magically travel to Africa

The guys from BTS have a fast way of traveling to different places. BTS’s career is one of the most successful and solid in music, the popularity of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga speaks of their impact as one of the most representative bands in K-pop .

The MEMORIES 2019 DVD has shown the daily coexistence of the singers of ‘Boy With Luv’, ARMY can see how the 7 singers and rappers spend their time preparing to offer spectacular shows.

Within MEMORIES 2019 there are emotional moments, but there are also epic moments and the Bangtan Boys showed a way to meet new tourist destinations in a fun and safe way.

The boys of BTS traveled to different parts of the world without leaving a recording set, they used a magic tool to move from one place to another without having to get on a plane or any other means of transport.

J-Hope and Jungkook lived a fun adventure, because while the idols of BTS were rehearsing in a room, the companions enjoyed a little break and opted to take an original walk.

Jungkook invited Hoseok on an excursion, in the space where they were had a green screen placed, which is a background that allows editors to add effects and backgrounds to a video or an image.

The first place that Jungkook and J-Hope stepped on was the cold Antarctica, to later move to Africa and meet all the exotic species that inhabit that region of the world, the idols were surprised by the landscape.

Apparently the members of BTS really like the African continent, because in the music video for ‘ON’ the idols recreated a mythical scene from the famous Disney movie ‘The Lion King’.

Check out the video of the BTS guys traveling on green screen:



