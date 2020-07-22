The Bangtan Boys gathered a significant number of viewers during one of their online concerts. BTS manages to break another Guinness Record with ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’

The BTS guys are a great example for all their fans, with their latest record material ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ the K-pop idols potentiated their presence in the music market.

Currently, the rappers and singers of BTS are in promotions of the Japanese album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, a project that brings together several songs of the group and that reflects his personality perfectly.

Due to their great impact on social media, Big Hit Entertainment idols have come to occupy a position within the standards of popularity among Internet users who love their art.

The Guinness World Records website published a new achievement for BTS , Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga , now they have the title of ‘ the most viewers in a show’.

The concert ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ recorded 756 thousand visits by Internet users, it is the largest number of people watching a show live and online on the official Weverse platform .

🌧️….. Bangtan Enter the Guinness Book of Records in the directest live music concert watching with the Bang Bang con live party with a total of 756,000 viewers💢💜#bts @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/w2jFaRiOWk — 𝙑 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿⁦ ☘ (@VWORLD30) July 22, 2020

The organization of the Guinness Records assured that ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’, held on June 14, 2020, broke a new brand, as there were people from 107 different countries who tuned in to the BTS concert .

With this new Guinness Record in their musical career, the Bangtan Boys will surely prepare new surprises for all their fandom, which always celebrates each of its well-earned merits.

WOW !!!: Because remembering is living again, we highly recommend you visit: BTS lived great moments during Bang Bang Con: The Live.



