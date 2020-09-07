BTS makes a great contribution to the Korean economy

BTS’s most recent single has brought high profits to the South Korean economy. Although some of the Big Hit Entertainment idol group’s activities came to a sudden halt, BTS continues to work on new music, offsetting losses in the country’s economy thanks to the high profits generated by Dynamite.

2020 has been a year full of complications for many countries, the spread of a disease that is difficult to control caused health effects and also the economy because many of the daily activities had to stop, but in the case of Korea Sur, entertainment was key to making up for those losses and BTS played a very important role during this stage.

According to the South Korean Institute of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the launch of Dynamite had an impact of 1.4 trillion dollars for the economy of this country, which created around 8 thousand jobs. Wow

Although the South Korean government has reported losses in its economy due to a lack of tourism and the suspension of some of the activities of daily life, the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan have collaborated to face these difficult times.

Dynamite’s success occurred in and outside of South Korea, this tune led Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and Jin to number 1 on Billboard’s weekly chart for the Hot 100 and MV. it already has more than 300 million views.

Also, during the Dynamite music video, Jungkook recreated the ‘Got Milk’ campaign and this little scene also brought high financial benefits to the product, know the details.



