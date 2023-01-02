BTS has reached another new milestone on YouTube!

The music video of the male group “Make It Right” with Lauv’s participation exceeded 200 million views on January 1 at about 19:30. KST. This is about three years, two months and 14 days since its release on October 18, 2019 at 18:00. KST.

“Make It Right” is the 28th full—fledged BTS music video to reach such a milestone after “Dope”, “Fire”, “Blood Sweat & Tears”, “DNA”, “Not Today”, “Save Me”, “MIC Drop”. (Steve Aoki Remix)”, “Boy In Luv”, “Fake Love”, “Spring Day”, “IDOL”, “Boy With Luv”, “War of Hormone”, “I Need U”, “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), “Dynamite”, “ON”, “Black Swan”, “Life Goes On”, “No More Dreams”, “Oil”, “Permission to Dance”, “Airplane, part 2” (Japanese version), “Stay Gold”, “Dynamite” (choreographic version), “Film out” and “Dynamite” (B-side version).

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the “Make It Right” music video again below!