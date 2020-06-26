BTS, learn to differentiate each member

Although BTS members shine together, there are unique ways to identify them. How identify BTS ? Meet some traits of personality and physical of the seven idols of Big Hit .

The boys of BTS are one of the most recognized boy bands worldwide, the 7 idols have shown that neither language nor cultural differences matter when you communicate with a universal language as important as music .

ARMY is one of the most loyal fan groups, as they always drive the projects of the Bangtan Boys and are committed to various causes that seek equity and respect, such as their recent donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

When you’re new to the fandom of BTS is a bit tricky to get to identify them , and excellent visual skills inside and outside the stage spoil this Herculean task. This is normal when you start to follow your career more closely.

This time we will share some of the most unique traits of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga and V, although the 7 idols of Big Hit Entertainment shine together, they also do it in their own light.

LOOK AT SOME PHYSICAL AND PERSONALITY TRAITS SO YOU CAN IDENTIFY BTS MEMBERS:

Jungkook

How to identify Jungkook from BTS?

These are some physical and personality traits of the youngest of the BTS members :

He has a mole under his lip, another on his nose, and shares two of these marks with V on his arm.

He is a boy who loves sports, he likes to share photos and videos of him doing some activity.

He greatly admires his fellow BTS members .

He usually wears his hair parted in half or a style that shows his forehead a little.

He has various tattoos on his hands and arms.

His looks are usually a black shirt, jeans and camel boots.

V

How to identify Taehyung from BTS?

Here are some physical and personality traits of the BTS singer :

His voice is very strong and hoarse, it is usually one of his best known characteristics

In one of the members of BTS who has more moles on the face, three on the lips, one on the tip of the nose and the two that he shares with Jungkook .

He loves jazz music and taking pictures.

He interacts a lot with ARMY through Weverse .

His looks are very relaxed, he usually wears very comfortable and loose clothing in colors such as brown or white.

Jimin

How to identify Jimin from BTS?

Here are some physical and personality traits of the BTS singer :

Jimin has one of the most tender personalities of the members of BTS , but as soon as he goes on stage he transforms.

He is a boy who likes to keep his figure well worked.

His voice is unique, as he has a fairly wide range of notes.

His dancing skills are spectacular.

His cheeks are very unique and his eyes close when he smiles.

He has several tattoos, a number 13 and a number 8 are his favorites.

He is one of the shortest members of BTS .

Jimin has 4 moles on his forehead and one on the little finger of his hand.

RM

How to identify Namjoon from BTS?

Here are some physical and personality traits of the BTS rapper :

He has thick lips and a very deep look.

He is one of the highest BTS members .

Namjoon has the talent to break things very easily.

When he smiles, his dimples are marked on his cheeks.

RM has several small moles on his neck area, one more below his lips and one on his forehead.

He is the highest member of BTS .

His free time is usually spent reading or visiting a museum.

He really likes fashion and is encouraged to wear very original clothes.

J-Hope

How to identify Hoseok from BTS?

Here are some physical and personality traits of the BTS rapper :

He always has a smile on his face, is very charismatic and supports his BTS peers .

He is very good at dancing and uses his creativity to form choreography for BTS .

He is a very detailed idol, he always finds himself doing something special for BTS .

J-Hope usually wears very unique and colorful clothing.

He is very close to his family, especially his sister.

ARMY says J-Hope’s laugh is so fun and special.

Jin

How to identify Seok Jin from BTS?

Here are some physical and personality traits of the BTS singer :

One of the things that most identifies Jin is that he likes to tell jokes and his laugh is unique.

His lips are very thick, his eyes are very large and expressive.

He loves to cook for his BTS buddies .

He loves his way of being and always talks about his great visual.

Jin has a mole on his collarbone.

He is one of the highest members of Bangtan .

Suga

How to identify Suga from BTS?

Here are some physical and personality risks of the BTS rapper :

Suga has 2 moles on his ear.

His personality is usually serious, but when he feels very comfortable, he becomes confident, like with the BTS guys .

Suga’s complexion is very white.

Suga’s eyes are small and when he laughs they get smaller.

One of the most common things he does is create new sounds for future songs.

He really likes to enjoy his free time alone.

