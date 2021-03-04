BTS leads the industry thanks to the success of their music

The boys of BTS have dominated the charts and are now proving their power among the best-selling artists in the world.

BTS’s albums and songs became a success thanks to their talent and the constant growth of their fandom, now the idols were recognized by the IFPI.

As every year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry , revealed who are the 10 best-selling groups and artists throughout 2020 and BTS was part of the list. The idols of Big Hit Entertainment placed at the top of the top 10 and this was thanks to the support they have received on each of their most recent music releases.

This is the first time that a group or artist from Asia has made it to the top spot, also being the first non-English speaking act to dominate the top-selling top worldwide.

Accompanied by the recognition of the idols, the Executive Director of IFPI , made mention of the success of BTS by calling them a global phenomenon and celebrating that the three albums they released during 2020 showed the power of music to improve people’s spirits.

BTS’S STORY IN IFPI’S TOP 10

This is not the first time that idols have joined the list and although it is a great pride for fans that BTS is in the first place it is also worth remembering the path that these guys have traced.

In 2018 Bangtan Sonyeondan was ranked number 2 of the best-selling artists of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry . In 2019 they remained within the top 10 occupying the seventh place, but 2020 would give them the opportunity to climb to the top.