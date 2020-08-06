BTS launches the official Dynamite filter on Instagram

Check out the colorful ‘Dynamite’ filter on Instagram, the BTS guys have already used it. The Bangtan Boys are preparing the final details for the release of their first English single ‘Dynamite’, a track that is part of the new record material for the K-pop band.

One of the first performances of ‘Dynamite’ will be at the MTV VMAs 2020 Awards, where Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope and V will be as special guests and are nominated in 3 categories.

Social media is a very important part of BTS’s career, as thousands of fans from all over the world communicate with them through different applications, proving that distance and language don’t matter.

As part of their comeback promotions and for ARMY to show their love for BTS, the guys from the band led by Namjoon revealed the official Instagram filter for the song ‘Dynamite’.

The filter of ‘Dynamite’ on Instagram is the logo that rappers and singers shared on Twitter, the letters are of various colors such as: pink, green, blue and yellow, magic happens when the word ‘Dynamite’ becomes fireworks .

The idols of Big Hit Entertainment have already used the ‘Dynamite’ filter, the 7 music stars demonstrated their best poses and reactions so that ARMY is encouraged to use this original design in their photos.



