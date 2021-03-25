BTS launches return video teaser “Film Out”

WE HAVE BEEN TAKEN BY AMRY FOR A SURPRISE AND WITHOUT ANY WARNING IS NOT AN ARMY!

That’s right, as much as you and I are shocked by this new news that BTS gives us and is that they just released a video teaser entitled Film Out where it lasts only 30 seconds where we can observe each member of BTS on a background that Personally, it reminds me a little of Fake Love and the Life Goes On. In the song, we can hear just a “la la la la”, so Jin runs towards the camera and BAM says Film Out.

ARMY, we left you the new teaser video and you are allowed to scream. I just know that we have to work hard for this comeback and overcome what was achieved with Dynamite because we need a Grammy nomination again or Suga’s new goal to play at the Super Bowl halftime show and demonstrate amazing talent that BTS owns.

If we go to the credits part of the song, we can see that Jungkook HAS PARTICIPATEDOOOOOO

Produced by: previous issue, UTA for TinyVoice, Production (Iyori Shimizu from previous issue, JUNGKOOK)

BTS Film out ‘official MV will be released at 12pm (JST / KST) on April 2, 2021. and BTS the best will be released on June 16.

So ARMY, if you want us to make a programming based on your country for this BTS return and break a record again, write to us in the countries that we will do with a lot of love and affection and so we will transmit a lot to BTS.