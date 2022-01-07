BTS launches new line of face shields to protect ARMY with style

BTS and DOBU Mask collaborated to create a perfect and necessary product in these times, the new Bangtan masks will be the best to protect ARMY without losing their style and identity.

BTS idols care about their fans and this is why they not only give them the best messages through their music and performances, but have also created super special merch so that ARMY can have many accessories from his favorite group .

Among the official items of Bangtan Sonyeondan we can find endless products that not only serve for the entertainment of the fans of this idol group, but also for their personal care while taking their favorite boy band everywhere.

So ARMY has enough merch for any occasion, no matter the time or the purpose, she will be able to proudly wear something that identifies her as a Bangtan fan and continue to show her great love for the K-Pop group at all times.

With sanitary measures it is necessary to carry face masks everywhere and BTS has launched a line of these products to take care of ARMY and give them all the special style of the group.

BTS COLLABORATES WITH DOBU MASK TO RELEASE MOUTH COVERS FOR THEIR FANS

Bangtan and the DOBU Mask company have teamed up to launch a line of special face masks for ARMY, there will be 8 designs in total, one for each Bangtan Sonyeondan member and one for a group and they will have a QR certificate so that no imitations of them are made .

This will be a limited edition product, only 70 thousand pieces will be sold for each member and 70 thousand pieces in set with all Bangtan idols.

WHEN AND WHERE TO BUY THE BTS MOUTH COVERS?

The BTS masks will go on sale next January 10, DOBU Mask has its own profile on Amazon and perhaps through this store it will be possible to buy them; also if there is a lot of demand we hope that they will sell more pieces so that ARMY from all over the world can carry Bangtan and Butter while protecting themselves.

ARMY has everything ready to buy this new BTS merch that will protect the fandom and give it a unique style of the band.

