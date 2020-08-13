BTS: Jungkook’s luxurious life in 2020

Jungkook is the youngest of BTS but still has an immense fortune that allows him to have a life full of luxury.

Jungkook is the smallest of all the members of BTS and perhaps this is why he has managed to have a special bond with each of them since they possibly see him as a little brother and like to hang out being by his side.

Jungkook and its luxuries

Despite being the smallest, Jungkook has his goals very fixed. He knows perfectly that the path to success is perseverance and dedication in everything he does, and he even relies on the opinion of his peers who are more adults.

This is reflected in his great fortune and assets as it was recently announced that Jungkook acquired an apartment in a good area, like his colleagues and this was approved by experts who say “it was a good investment”.

Jungkook has more than 8,000,000 USD

In the following video, made by K Girl we can see in 11 minutes a little of Jungkook’s life and secret data, in addition to that it is focused on the young man’s luxuries and what he spends. He also confirms that his assets amount to 8 million dollars.

Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the youngest artists to have such an exorbitant fortune, do you think the members of BTS deserve their success? Do not forget to leave your opinion below in the comments.



