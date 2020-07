BTS’ Jungkook talks about his biggest dreams. The members of BTS discussed their dreams and their Japanese album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’. Boys BTS revealed some details of his next album in Japanese ‘Map of the Soul 7 The Journey’ and their dreams .

BTS is promoting the world premiere of the record material ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, as part of the activities the idols did a special interview where in addition to giving some details of their CD , they shared their biggest dreams .

Jungkook expressed that his dream now is to perform a concert , it is one of his greatest wishes, but the Bangtan Boys member understands the situation and the world scene, so he is investing his time in doing things he loves.

The members of BTS took the opportunity to send greetings to their followers and the audience that is waiting for the release of the record material in the Japanese language ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’.

Recently the BTS guys chatted with Vogue magazine in its Japan edition , the idols of Big Hit Entertainment revealed the creative and musical process of the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’.

