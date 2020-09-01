BTS: Jungkook is 23 years old

BTS’s Golden Maknae is growing and the fan group couldn’t help but throw a huge celebration.

ARMY around the world has been marking September 1 by making Jungkook trending, as the K-pop star celebrates her 23rd birthday.

Since September arrived in Korean time, ‘Happy Birthday Jungkook’ has been trending on Twitter, as BTS fans celebrated the youngest member of the band turning 23 years old.

The social media site was flooded with fancams of Jeon Jung-kook and he vows to broadcast his solo song Euphoria, and that’s just the online activity.

In the days leading up to Jungkook’s birthday, posters of the singer appeared in Seoul on buses and subway stations as fans purchased billboards to mark the occasion.

Perhaps the most impressive effort saw footage of Jungkook on the Ferris wheel at the Korean theme park Everland.

ARMY around the world celebrate Jungkook

And it wasn’t just in Jungkook’s home country that the ads were bought, as billboards were seen everywhere from Italy to Myanmar.

Of course, the biggest gift ARMY gave Jungkook on his birthday was the first number one on BTS’s Billboard Hot 100, as their new single Dynamite made it to the top of the charts.

Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jin became the first all-Korean group to reach number one in the United States, as their first all-English single amassed 33.9 million views in the United States and 300,000 sales in its first week.

It’s a huge achievement for the band, who managed to hit the highest week of digital sales for any act in three years.

Dynamite also smashed the top five on the UK charts with the single, which they released in hopes of cheering fans on in a difficult time.

Speaking at a press conference last week, Jimin said: ‘Everyone is going through difficult times right now, no one expected this and we ourselves weren’t able to do a lot of the things that we had planned. We really wanted to be on stage, we wanted to meet our fans.

“As artists, we felt empty and helpless and needed a breakthrough to overcome this emptiness, and we found this opportunity to try something new. Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirits, ”said the idol.

Dynamite is ahead of BTS’s new album, which will be released later this year. Have you already congratulated Jungkook on his social networks? How do you think Kookie has changed over the years?



