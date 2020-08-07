BTS: Jungkook HYPNOTIZED THE ARMY while singing

BTS’s Golden Maknae is mesmerizing the ARMY with a wonderful performance of one of his partner Jin’s songs.

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes you back to the Song Map: FESTA 2020 7 and shows invisible images of BTS letting go of their hair and freaking out inside the karaoke booth.

You have to remember that the BTS guys had a gala time inside the karaoke booth for Map of the Song: 7 of FESTA 2020 and now, to amuse the ARMY more, the latest Bangtan Bomb includes unpublished images of the funny antics of the boys as they covered more songs.

For example, V didn’t leave you mesmerized with his jazzy version of Natalie Cole’s Love and Ha Dong Qn’s Please Love Her, where Taehyung’s deep voice added the right flavors to the soft tracks.

Then Jimin and Jungkook joined TaeTae as the maknaes went wild with the trot version of Zero O’Clock, while RM and Jin were taking care of the crazy trio was an added bonus!

Jin’s Epiphany was the next clue to be addressed when Jimin’s honey voice took over, but ChimChim was in a mischievous mood and played Kookie. Also, RM interrupted them to let Baby Mochi know that she was stealing their gift while Jimin threw a baby tantrum.

Namjoon then helped ChimChim finish Epiphany and their harmonization was dreamy. Jin joined the action by performing Yoon Jong-shin’s Like It, prompting Jimin and Jungkook along with Suga and J-Hope to sing and let their hair down to another version of a jog. Also, did you see Kookie making a famous TikTok move?

Jungkook’s mesmerizing performance

Finally, I can see The Golden Maknae, who kept saying that he wanted to sing a solo song by Jin. Kookie mesmerized with her version of Moon and Awake, as no one could take their eyes off her, plus, no one could stop laughing at Hobi’s epic dance moves on Moon.



