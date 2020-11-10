BTS: Jungkook DRIVES ARMY CRAZY with this video

Jungkook was seen in one of the moments when he had fun with his fellow BTS members.

As fans eagerly await the release of BTS’s new album ‘BE’ this month, the Bangtan Boys take to social media to show their funnier side in the latest clip from BE Concept Room.

The ARMY went crazy with the video of their favorite singers to see them do everything and we will give you the details in Somagnews.

After entertaining the ARMY with individually selected footage of their concept rooms, BTS leader RM is seen along with his teammates V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin having a gala time. in this BE Concept Clip in their respective videos.

Jungkook and BTS shine at the MTV Music Awards

In Somagnews we inform you when the popular K-pop septet won four awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday. Includes Best Song (Dynamite), Best Group, Best Live Virtual Performance and Biggest Fans Awards.

While BTS’s track ‘Dynamite’ is still topping various music charts, the ARMY is quite excited about the upcoming much-talked-about album ‘BE’. According to a Hollywood portal, the main objective of the album is to convey the message of healing that even in the face of this new normal, our life continues.

The title track ‘Life Goes On’ will also be released on November 20.



