BTS: Jungkook and his scar caused by video games

Here we tell you what is the story about the scar that BTS’s Jungkook has on his face.

Jungkook of BTS has a scar on his cheek that you have probably already noticed, however few know the story behind this accident but the Golden Maknae was in charge of telling everyone the anecdote that has to do with video games.

The smallest of the members of BTS is one of the most famous idols in the entire K-Pop guild, and he is also one of the most popular men in the world, so much so that he has become a phenomenon of social networks as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

It should be remembered that Jungkook lived a great childhood with his parents and his brother who have always supported him, since he began with the dream of being a recognized idol, together with them he has had fabulous adventures and experiences that are worth telling.

Jeon Jung-kook once revealed that when he was little he started fighting with his brother for using the computer to play video games until he hurt his face between the pulls.

Jungkook and his scar

See what Jungkook’s scar looks like in the photos below.

Estamos aca para apreciar la hermosa cicatriz de Jungkook,, pic.twitter.com/3zPiAjVXBb — sam ; ᴮᴱ 🍥 (@Kookietette) September 23, 2020

Jungkook’s scar is now part of his physiognomy and is a feature that adorns the face of the member of Beyond The Scene, ARMY whenever he has the opportunity, he talks about the beauty of the singer’s brand. It is adorable!



