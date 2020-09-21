BTS joins Tiny Desk Concerts with charming performance

BTS has joined the artists who are already part of Tiny Desk Concerts, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment gave us a presentation full of surprises where they showed their vocal and interpretive talent, we will tell you the details.

Tiny Desk is a video series composed of short concerts, this project is ideal for those who want to reconnect with music, their favorite artists and the emotion of a live performance, but it also brings us to know a great musical diversity.

The concerts are organized by National Public Radio Music and, although previously the Tiny Desk Concerts were recorded from the same set, due to the pandemic that has affected the world, a new modality was started where each artist prepares their presentation from the site where is found.

NPR Music recently shared the video of BTS’s performance, where the idols sang with a live band and recreated the signature set vibe of Tiny Desk concerts.

BTS CHOOSES THE BEST SONGS FOR THEIR CONCERT IN TINY DESK

Tiny Desk concerts usually last between 15 and 30 minutes approximately, so it was important that the BTS guys chose the correct melodies for a presentation dedicated to their fans.

The members of Bangtan Sonyeondan sang 3 of their most famous melodies with very special meanings, as all of them seek to convey a message of encouragement, strength, and good vibes even in difficult times.

BTS’s setlist was made up of Dynamite, Save Me and Spring Day, but in addition to the surprises we saw during this show, the ARMYs worked to get a new record for their group favor, what is it about?

The performance video that BTS prepared for Tiny Desk Concerts has obtained a large number of views since its launch through YouTube, for which it has managed to be crowned as the presentation of this collection with the highest number of views in one day.

Check out the video of BTS at the Tiny Desk below:

We recently told you that BTS released Dynamite’s music video for a 70s-style remix and they included a message for fans.



