BTS: Jin’s voice removed from Dynamite EDM Remix

The ARMY has noticed that in Dynamite’s EDM remix, Jin’s voice was eliminated. Which is the reason?

The ARMY of BTS shared their excitement that BTS would reveal new versions of this melody, however, after the premiere of the Dynamite video, the result was not well received by everyone, particularly since Jin’s participation was modified in one of them. .

It turns out that this time BTS released a new acoustic version and an EDM remix of Dynamite, their most recent song, that although these songs showed us a different facet of the melody that has become a hit on YouTube around the world, the fans of the Bangtan boys disagreed with some of the changes the song underwent.

Jin’s voice was removed

It seems that the ARMY expected that the melody would have changes in the musical aspect, the annoyance of some ARMYs arose because in the EDM version some verses of Seokjin were eliminated.

It is for that same reason that it triggered some Bangtan fans to remember other times when Jin was not given the attention he deserved, such as his appearance in music videos or his time being the center of the group.

It was not for less that after seeing all this fact some ARMYS on Twitter began to share a message in English addressed to Big Hit Entertainment, in it the company is asked to republish the EDM remix of Dynamite but this time include the verses of Jin.

As if this were not enough, some followers of BTS also pointed out that the distribution of lines did not seem fair, however, it was the same fandom who was in charge of clarifying that the members of Bangtan have already indicated that they themselves choose which verses they have left. better to each one.

Notably, the guys from BTS also recently talked about the records that Dynamite has broken after its premiere and the actual purpose of the melody.

Do you think there is a reasonable justification for them to have removed Jin’s voice from BTS? Do you think Dynamite EDM Remix sounds good without Jin’s voice?



