BTS: Jin wows ARMY in new BE concept photo

Jin fell in love with the ARMY with the look he used in the new concept photo for ‘BE’, BTS’s new album.

BTS has managed to cause a great fury among its loyal fans, this due to the fact that the first concept photo of ‘BE’, their next album, has been released on social networks; That is why it is not surprising that ARMY has been in charge of viralizing this image throughout the Internet, which announces that new music from the band is yet to come.

The concept photo was shared in the first instance through Big Hit Entertainment’s official Twitter account, which managed to exceed one million likes in just eight hours; In it, it is possible to see Jin, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin pose sitting in a living room with some musical instruments around them.

Fans of the idol did not hesitate to fill him with compliments on all social networks, because according to them, what stands out most of this new concept photo, in addition to the simple outfit he used for the session, is that Jin again showed off his black hair, detail which was highly acclaimed for its fandom.

‘BE’, BTS’s new album is scheduled to be released this next November 20 and has become one of the most anticipated by the ARMY, this because it is known that the seven members have been more involved in the whole process .

And you Are you ready to enjoy the new BTS songs? Do not stop reading La Verdad Noticias, because that way you will be aware of all the news about their new album.



