BTS: Jin, what grace in Samsung’s new ad!

BTS’s Jin is driving the ARMY crazy by showing his acting talent in the new Samsung commercial.

Kim Seok Jin, better known as Jin, is driving the ARMY crazy by appearing in a new commercial for a famous cell phone brand and it is because he shows his best acting skills.

Apparently the member of BTS stole the hearts of the ARMY by acting as a businessman in the new campaign of the Samsung company and that has been enough to win over thousands of fans.

You have to remember that Jin before being part of the Bangtan Boys dreamed of becoming a great actor, but fate led him to be a singer and dancer for one of the most famous K-pop groups in the world.

That is why now the idol originally from the city of Gwacheon in South Korea, has known how to do his job very well as a music star, but now he has impressed with a great performance in a commercial.

It has been said on some occasions that one of the references in acting for Jin is Brad Pitt, as the idol revealed that he would like to share the recording set with the famous Hollywood star, it is one of the greatest goals for the interpreter of Dynamite.

If we remember a bit, the members of BTS constantly collaborate with different brands to do advertising campaigns and give them a special touch with personality, one of the companies that always contemplate the singers and rappers of Big Hit Entertainment is Samsung.

Jin as a Samsung actor

On the other hand, as for the Samsung campaign, it is known that the alliance between the Bangtan Boys and Samsung is already a classic, as the technology products company is launching a new smartphone and Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J- Hope, Suga, V and RM carried out a series of commercials so that the public knows more about the new model that the company offers.

That is why in the video the largest member of BTS appears in what appears to be a clothing store, wearing a checkered tailored suit and a hairstyle that shows his forehead, the idol uses the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to trace the design of a garment, to shape a sketch and put some notes, at the end of the video Jin turns to the camera with his serious face.

It should be noted that Seok Jin’s performance left all the fans shocked and his name became a trend in different social networks, confirming his talent for acting and his good role as a designer.



