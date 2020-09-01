BTS: Jin, view of MTV VMA 2020

Jin caught everyone’s attention with the look he wore during BTS’s performance for MTV VMA’s 2020.

Yesterday the 2020 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards was held and the BTS boys’ show on stage was one of the most anticipated moments by the ARMY because it was the first time they presented their new single ‘Dynamite’ live in addition to being his debut at said event.

After BTS’s spectacular performance on stage at MTV VMA’s 2020, ARMY realized that Seok-Jin was a social media trend due to people outside the fandom wondering who was the idol who wore a brown look Well, according to his opinions, he was the most handsome of all the boys.

The phrase Brown Suit Guy became a Twitter trend thanks to those who questioned the identity of the BTS idol who wore the brown suit during the presentation, so the ARMY did not hesitate to answer that that handsome man who had stolen the hearts of many it was Jin, the Worldwide Handsome of the band.

BTS conquer the MTV VMA’s 2020

BTS became a trend on social networks after having performed for the first time on stage at the MTV VMA’s 2020 because it was their debut at that event and it was also the first time they sang their new single ‘Dynamite’ Live.

The South Korean band managed to conquer one of the most important events in the music industry by winning the 4 categories in which they were nominated: Best Group, Best K-Pop Video, Best Pop Video and Best Choreography, all with the single ‘On’ , which emerges from his album Map of the Soul: 7.

But the success for the boys of BTS does not end there, because today it was announced that ‘Dynamite’ managed to debut in the first position of the quoted Billboard Hot 100 list, this being the first time that a South Korean band has dominated this chart.

Did you like BTS’s performance at the 2020 VMAs? Do you think ‘Dynamite’ will remain in the first position in the following week? Leave your answer in the comments section.



