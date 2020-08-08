BTS: Jin to his brother on his wedding day

BTS’s Jin was the MC at his older brother Kim Seok-jung’s wedding and he looked as handsome as ever.

It was a special day for the Kim family, as BTS Jin’s older brother Kim Seok-jung married the love of his life, Kim Ahreum, in a beautiful ceremony hosted by his younger brother.

Additionally, Jin’s BTS bandmates RM and J-Hope marked their presence as Namjoon opted for a denim shirt while Hobi wore a simple unbuttoned white shirt while donning a white t-shirt.

With his light brown hair in view, Jin really epitomized his charm as a Worldwide Handsome in a black suit paired with a white shirt, black tie, and black dress shoes.

https://twitter.com/taebokkiii/status/1292006860602712066

Jin was the MC of his brother’s wedding

On Instagram it was Seok-jung himself who shared some heartfelt glimpses of his wedding. In one photo, we see Seok-jung and Ahreum sharing their first kiss as newlyweds and we can’t forget how stunning the latter looked in her elaborate wedding dress.

Additionally, Seok-jung also shared a photo of the Kim family happily posing for a photo with the married couple.

In his caption, Seok-jung wrote, “Thank you to my wink-loving brother who organized a wonderful wedding; Lee Hyun, who set the stage for emotional destruction; and all the guests who celebrated his work and rest at the wedding of his old friends, whose friendship shone. I will live well! ” translated by ARMY member @hobitrary on Twitter.

Also, as revealed by Seok-jung, Lee Hyun serenaded the couple by performing You Are the Best of My Life on the piano.

Jin joked with the guests that he wanted to act like Hyun too, but BTS had songs like Fake Love that he would rather not perform. The 27-year-old singer also asked his older brother to wink at him as he did so, prompting the guests present to laugh.

Jin is the eldest (age) member of the group, and although he has yet to hint at having someone in his love life, thousands of fans hope to see the idol walk down the aisle soon as his brother did to his soulmate. Would you like to see the BTS member’s wedding?



