BTS: Jin to first trailer of Map Of The Soul ON: E

Jin fell in love with the ARMY with the look he used in the first trailer for Map Of The Soul ON: E.

BTS has once again become a trend of social networks thanks to the ARMY, who could not contain their excitement when they saw the first trailer for ‘Map Of The Soul ON: E’, the next concert that the South Korean group will perform virtually to consent to his fans.

Once again, it is proven that BTS is a world-class phenomenon, as the scenes of the first trailer for their upcoming online concert managed to draw sighs from fans by showing Jin, RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin look more handsome than ever.

ARMY highlighted Jin’s scenes as one of their favorites, because despite the fact that her individual participation barely exceeds two seconds, the 27-year-old idol proved that that time was enough to captivate the girls with her incomparable gallantry.

BTS will give a virtual concert in early November

Recall that because of the current coronavirus pandemic, BTS had to suspend its concerts internationally, news that caused great sadness among all its fans, who were looking forward to seeing the seven members on stage performing their greatest hits.

But Big Hit Entertainment and the Bangtan Boys have looked for the perfect way to live with the ARMY in these difficult times, as it has been announced through social networks that the ‘Map Of The Soul will be held on November 10 and 11 ON: E ‘from the KSPO Dome in the South Korean Olympic Park.



