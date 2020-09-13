BTS: Jin tells the SUFFERING he lived before being a BTS

Learn about the touching life story of singer Jin before he was one of the members of BTS.

BTS’s Jin has been talking again, now with a moving story, as the group from BigHit did an interview on Korean TV to talk about Dynamite’s success after achieving # 1 on Billboard.

Among other things, they also talked about the changes they have experienced during their career, so Jin decided to reveal the situation they went through before being able to fulfill their dreams in K-pop.

That is why the boys of BTS through KBS, spoke about the old days in their career, although now they enjoy luxuries, records and have thousands of fans behind them, the reality is that trainees suffer during their first years of career or training, because lack of resources does not allow them to have an easy life.

In the interview they have revealed that since being able to pay for their studies, not receiving earnings and living in dormitories, aspiring idols go through very hard times, Jin confessed that they did not have to eat, comparing their current state, admits that one of the things that changed In BTS it was being able to eat properly, because before, even bananas could be done.

What’s the story behind BTS’s Jin?

The older member of BTS explained that they had to chase away the flies that were made on the fruit and that the only thing they had to eat was chicken breasts, luckily now they can afford to eat whatever they want, even 2 pieces of steak if they wish. , for which he is grateful, the old days are behind him.

As if that were not enough, the idol explained that at that time their budget was not enough, so they had to limit themselves to be able to stock their pantry. Sharing a bedroom when leaving your hometown, dividing things between two or more, depending on the trainees of the company, is difficult, especially when BigHit was an agency on the verge of bankruptcy.

It should be noted that K-pop idols do not receive large earnings until years after their debut, as they have to pay training expenses, among others.

It is worth mentioning that Jin’s words affected some ARMYs, who expressed their concern on social networks after the episodes they had to live before becoming popular.



