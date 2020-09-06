BTS: Jin takes ARMY out of his mind with a new selfie

BTS’s Jin is driving ARMY crazy with a selfie image he shared that has fascinated everyone.

BTS’s Jin has given ARMY a big surprise, because as a thank you for good news, he has shared a selfie image that is driving social networks crazy.

There is no doubt that social media is the ideal medium for BTS to keep in constant contact with their followers, which is why Jin took to the idol group’s Twitter account and sent a greeting to his fans.

It turns out that this time, BTS’s Jin addressed the ARMY, but he did it in a different way so that he could celebrate Bangtan Sonyeondan’s success on the US Hot 100.

That is why Jin shared a selfie wearing a striped shirt with stripes in black and white colors, this photo showed the slightly light tone in her hair, but Seokjin complemented her post with a funny message that made ARMY proud.

BTS’s Jin’s Novel Selfie

So it seems that the distinguished BTS singer, born in 1992 added extra information to his presentation, showing his excitement for BTS’s success on Billboard with Dynamite, his most recent single, so he placed a message on the selfie that says like this :

“Billboard Singer # 1 Seokjinnie.”

It is not for less that BTS fans also took the opportunity to mention Seokjin’s eternal youth, since last year this idol shared a photo wearing the same shirt and looks as if time has not passed for him.

It should be noted that becoming the number one artist on the Billboard Hot 100 was quite a feat for these guys, who shared what it was like when they found out about this achievement during Jungkook’s birthday.

It should be remembered that Kim Seok-jin, better known under his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, model, songwriter and dancer. He belongs to the group BTS, where he has held the position of vocalist, dancer and visual, since 2013.



