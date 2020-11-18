BTS: Jin or Taehyung, who is the true visual of the group?

Jin and Taehyung are often “in competition” for his beauty, and BTS fans adore him.

All the members of BTS are handsome in different ways. But there are two members who are often mentioned when talking about the most handsome idols: V or Taehyung and Jin.

Netizens highlighted images of V and Jin showing that idols have recently become more handsome. Starting from the teaser album photos, BTS’s online concerts, magazine photoshoots to the 2021 Season’s Greetings.

There is no denying that Taehyung and Seokjin don’t hide each other’s good looks. This confuses netizens when asked who BTS’s visual idol really is.

Fans can’t decide between V or Jin

Jin had revealed that Bang Shi Hyuk chose him to debut as the face or image of BTS. It is natural to see his perfect appearance that many people call an actor’s vibe.

V, on the other hand, has often drawn attention due to his “agile” good looks, especially in the last two years. No wonder so many people call it the image of BTS. So what are fans saying?

“They’re both handsome, but I like V,” netizens commented. “Those who like innocence line up behind Jin, and those who like uniqueness line up for V. They actually have a different vibe,” added another netizen. “Why do we have to choose? We just need to enjoy the images of both ”, wrote the netizens.

“My taste is Jin. I like someone who looks handsome, neat and innocent. Of course, V is also very handsome, ”netizens said. “My ideal type is Jin, but they are both so handsome it’s hard to say who is more handsome,” said another.

“They are both handsome, but sometimes I find V very photogenic and charming on stage,” concluded another. “How can they both be in the same group? The combination of V and Jin is heaven, ”commented another.

Meanwhile, as we have hired you on Somagnews, BTS will be greeting fans through their latest album “BE”. Their special album, which will be released on November 20, is highly anticipated as they are directly involved in the creation process. Who is your bias, V or Jin?



