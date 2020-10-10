BTS: Jin might have health problems, okay?

It has been rumored that Jin, the biggest member of BTS could have a disease. Look what it’s about!

When it comes to the world of K-pop, BTS’s boy band is one of the most popular and their talented artist Jin has played a huge role in making BTS successful as it is today.

BTS, led by Kim Nam-joon, has achieved many hits in 2020, as their first English single ‘Dynamite’ garnered billions of views.

While everything seems to be very perfect with Jin and the rest of the BTS members from the beginning, the reality is a bit different as not many know about the illness that Jin possibly suffers from.

According to reports on the portal aminoapps.com, Jin has crooked fingers, which is the result of a congenital disorder that leads to a reduced amount of collagen, which damages the molecular structure of the finger.

Although fans have not yet found much information about this probable condition that the oldest member of the group is facing, they all hope that Jin is in some treatment to cure this supposed disease.

Jin has tried very hard to be successful

The one known as Worldwide Handsome a few weeks ago revealed that he had to make a lot of sacrifices to achieve all the success that he has achieved thus far with the BangTan Boys and their impressive artistic talent.

Seokjin had to reduce his food and share an apartment, since he did not have enough money when he was still a trainee. However, after being selected as a member of the famous Big Hit Entertainment band, the idol’s fortunes completely changed.

Therefore, the ARMY fandom has shown a lot of respect and admiration for the artist and the great efforts he had to make to get to where he is now. Do you think Jin is taking a treatment to improve his health? Do you think that the alleged illness could harm his career in K-pop?



