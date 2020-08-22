BTS: Jin makes tender statements about the Bangtan Boys

Jin made the ARMY fall in love with the recent tender statements he made about the boys of BTS.

BTS has managed to become a phenomenon of international stature thanks to the talent that Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope possess, which is why it is not surprising that they constantly become a trend of social networks for the most minimal thing these charismatic idols do.

One of the things that ARMY loves about the boys of BTS is the great friendship they have forged between them, which has helped them keep their feet on the ground and according to Jin’s statements, it has been a fundamental piece for everything in his life make sense.

Kim Seok-Jin told New Music Daily that because they spend a lot of time together, he has been able to see a family in the boys, this because he considers that they have given him unconditional support that he had never seen in another person and that for that reason is very fond of them.

Jin assures that BTS heals his pain

The 27-year-old idol confessed that he considers Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and RM as the right people to whom he can open his heart without fear of being judged, and he believes that they can help him. to feel better when faced with a difficulty.

“We always give each other advice when someone is going through a difficult time,” Kim Seok-jin told New Music Daily.

BTS has started a new musical era with the release of ‘Dynamite’, their new single, which has been a resounding success on digital platforms; in the same way, it is known that less than 24 hours after the premiere of the MV on YouTube, it already has more than 84 million visits, this being a new record for the band and for the platform.

What do you think about Jin’s statements? Did you like BTS’s new video? Leave your answer in the comment section.



