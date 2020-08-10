BTS: Jin makes a CRAZY look in Dynamite’s teaser photos

BTS’s Jin is driving ARMY crazy with a new look at the release of the Dynamite teaser images.

BTS has given a great surprise on this day, since a few days after a new song is released they have revealed some images that are driving all the ARMY of planet earth crazy.

It should be noted that while the premiere of Dynamite arrives, the idol group continues to reveal surprises about this comeback and now they revealed what the boys look like in the new stage of the group.

It has also been said that with the return of BTS a new image of the members is also coming and, although we know that these guys look amazing in any way, the curiosity to know the image they will present in Dynamite increases every moment.

Jin’s new look in Dynamite

Jin’s style in yellow managed to steal all the tannence of the ARMY, but that’s not all because he also boasts a brown hair that is making many members of the ARMY melt, as he comments that he always looks handsome, but now with that style of hair much more.

Apparently the announcement of a new musical release by the group from Big Hit Entertainment, it has been suspected that the new song could present a retro style and, although we have not yet been able to see much of the new image of the boys, these teaser photos certainly suits a vintage vibe.

It is worth mentioning that in the background behind the BTS members for these images is a white wall with light green touches, leaving to the imagination the type of scenarios in which we will see the idols, however, we cannot let Jin pass He appears reloaded in a video game ark, reinforcing the idea of the concept for the music video.

