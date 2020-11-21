BTS: Jin is proud to enter military service soon

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is about to complete his mandatory military service in South Korea.

On November 20, BTS greeted viewers and the media during a worldwide press conference ahead of the release of their special album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition).’

The members answered a variety of questions ranging from their comeback, to possible ‘Grammy’ nominations, etc. Another topic that piqued interest was the question of the BTS members’ military enlistment plans.

Jin, who represents the members as the oldest member, sincerely stated, “As a citizen of the Republic of Korea, mandatory enlistment is a given, and when the country calls, we will gladly respond.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHy43wqJu79/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I am planning to serve diligently when the time comes… The members and I have discussed this issue often, and we all agreed that we want to fulfill our military service obligations,” stated the idol.

What will happen to BTS when they start their military service?

Although Seokjin is the oldest BangTan Boy, and therefore, the first to enlist in military service, he is not the only one who will perform this activity, since each of the 7 members has to fulfill this South Korean duty that all men perform.

Which means that for more than a year, Jin and other of his classmates will be out of the show. Something that has left the fans (ARMY) with a lot of uncertainty, since it is not known if “BE” is the last album that the group will release before Seokjin’s departure.

Meanwhile, loyal BTS fans continue to support the group after the release of their new album and latest single “Life Goes On,” which already has more than 80 million views on their YouTube music video.



