BTS: Jin got J-Hope’s REVENGE with this funny prank

BTS’s Jin has received J-Hope’s revenge with a funny joke that has made the ARMY laugh.

On next week’s episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., J-Hope will be seen getting sweet revenge from Jin after the latter dropped him off at a gas station in New Zealand last year on Bon Voyage Season 4 as a joke.

BTS’s ARMY definitely remembers that memorable episode of Bon Voyage Season 4 in New Zealand, when Jin played a prank on J-Hope by convincing everyone to playfully leave him alone at a gas station, making it seem like they had forgotten of the.

When Hobi left the store to find the missing members, he began to panic and called them only to find it was a joke. A year later, rapper Chicken Noodle Soup took sweet revenge on the oldest member of BTS.

In the promotion of In the SOOP BTS ver. The guys can be seen packing up, heading to their cars and since Jin was still inside, J-Hope starts planning an accountant prank asking others if they should drop off the older BTS member.

Jimin and Jungkook happily agree and excitedly run to the cars with their luggage. Then, we see Jin laughing as he calls Suga out of the three cars and exclaims, “Hey! Yoongi! Hey! Looks like I’ll be jogging all the way home.”

Furthermore, Seok’s duo can also be seen running around in the morning at the beginning of the promo, while Yoongi and V have their own cooking problems.

That’s why at lunchtime, Jimin compliments Yoongi’s cooking by saying, “It tastes great,” to which RM adds, “That’s because it was cooked with love.” We also see glimpses of Kookie, ChimChim, and Suga packing and taking out their luggage.



