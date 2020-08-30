BTS: Jin CONQUERED a planetary scientist Incredible!

A famous planetary scientist has left ARMY excited, as he has shown his love for BTS’s Jin and one of their songs in this way.

The boys of BTS are always conquering great celebrities in the world and with their musical talent, it is almost irresistible not to fall for them and this has happened recently to a famous planetary scientist.

It should be remembered that BTS’s Jin released his solo song Moon, as part of the Map of the Soul: 7 album in February 2020 and received a lot of attention around the world, as the song has topped No. 1 on iTunes at 109 countries so far.

Jin conquers a scientist

JAXA Planetary Scientist Dr. James O’Donoghue heard Kim Seok-jin’s solo song Moon and responded to Moon’s lyrics “How long have the moon and earth been together like this?” O’Donoghue on his official Twitter account

But that was not all as he added: Earth formed 4.6 billion years ago and then an object the size of Mars struck 100 million years later. It was from the remnants of Saturn’s ring that our Moon was formed. Here is the size that used to be seen in our sky from then on.

Fans asked him: So did you listen to Moon and look for the lyrics? and he replied: Yes, a while ago! I am totally predisposed to music with an astronomical name, so they would be the first to review.

Then he added “Speaking of prejudice, Jin.” A few months ago, NASA also tweeted that “The Moon already belongs to everyone, even Seokjin.”

Kim Seok-jin, better known under his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, model, songwriter, and dancer. He belongs to the group BTS, where he has held the position of vocalist, dancer and visual, since 2013.

Do you think BTS's Jin is a good composer? Do you think that BTS's Jin is admirable?




