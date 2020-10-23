BTS: Jin betrays V’s trust in the worst way

Many users on Twitter are talking about Jin’s cruel betrayal of Tae Tae V in RUN BTS.

If you’re ARMY, you already know what we’re talking about since you’ve probably already seen the RUN BTS episode where Jin becomes the teacher and the remaining six idols become mischievous students.

There were several funny moments in this episode but without a doubt one of the most epic moments was when Jin betrayed V’s trust and made him lose in a trivia game.

Jin lied to V

Dozens of users on social networks have commented about this moment since Tae Tae has the correct answer but Jin makes gestures for him to change it and V fully trusts him although it was all a joke so that he lost.

Everyone starts laughing because V lost the trivia but that’s where he reveals to his classmates that it was Jin’s fault and imitates his gestures in an adorable way.

Another of the most commented idols in this chapter was Suga since while they were playing matchmaking with hugs, Tae runs to hug him and he resists the intense show of affection. Also, the editors made her cheeks rosier than they already were. Kawaii!

This episode of RUN BTS has been one of the most commented for being really hilarious and the members of the Boy Band wore very expensive clothes and tennis.



