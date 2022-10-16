BTS’ Jin Announces Solo Album and Says New Single ‘Coming Soon’

He is the second BTS member to promote a new solo project since the band announced a hiatus.

BTS member Jin announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will be released “soon”.

The K-pop star told fans at the end of the BTS World Expo 2030 concert in Busan, Korea on Saturday (October 15) that he is working on his own material.

“I have something to tell you… As a result, I became the second [BTS member] after J-Hope to release my own album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single.

“I was able to work with someone I’ve always really liked, so I’m going to release a new song. I’ve been shooting a lot of different things lately, and there’s still a lot of [content] to shoot, so I hope you enjoy it all,” he said.

Fans have so far enjoyed Jin’s solo material with several one-off tracks including “Tonight”, “Abyss”, “Yours” and “Super Tuna”.

In June, the group announced that seven of its members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — would take a temporary break from active group activities to do solo work.

RM was expected to be the next member of the K-pop behemoths to announce the next steps in a solo career, after he said this summer that his upcoming work was “90 percent ready.”

Elsewhere on stage, J-Hope addressed the future of BTS. “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust,” he said [via Billboard].

J-Hope presented his official solo project in July with the album “Jack In The Box“, after BTS shared their plans for a break. It was J-Hope’s first studio album, despite sharing a solo mixtape in 2018 and a song with Becky G in 2019, and included the singles “MORE” and “Arson”.

“Although it’s so sad that the concert is already ending, it’s not something we have just today. We will continue for 30 years… and even perform when we turn 70,” said Jimin at a concert in Busan.

RM later added: “All seven participants have the same thoughts right now. We will continue to create and perform music if you trust us, as Jimin said.”

We saw the Busan concert on Saturday and noted in a five-star review, “As ‘Young Forever’ suggests, BTS has never been a band that did something by halves, and the creation of this one-off concert confirms this. The two—hour show is sensory overload, from the constant explosions of fireworks to attention to detail.”