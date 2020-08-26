BTS: Jimin’s ‘Filter’ conquers # 1 on iTunes

BTS: Jimin’s “Filter” reaches # 1 on iTunes out of 100 worldwide.

BTS’s ARMY fandom celebrates when singer Jimin’s solo song “Filter” reached No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries around the world, including the US and Australia, on August 26.

“Filter” is a track from the “b” side of BTS’s hit fourth full-length album.

Jimin rank # 1 in 100 countries

Here is the list of countries where Filter got its # 1 iTunes.

With this latest achievement, BTS’s Jimin is now the first artist to have six songs to reach # 1 in 100 countries in iTunes history.

Filter joins the list with “Dynamite”, “My Time”, “Moon”, “Black Swan” and “Your Eyes Tell”.

The song performed by KPop’s biggest singer Jimin has already clinched his triple crown when he debuts on 3 major charts such as the US Billboard, the Official UK Chart and the Canadian Billboard.

It is the most streamed Korean solo song of 2020 and the fifth most popular BTS song on Spotify, the highest among their solo songs.

At the moment, Filter is Amazon’s # 1 best-selling song in 2020.

The song is also thriving on the charts in Japan and now ranks 24th in the top downloads on the charts in that Asian country.



