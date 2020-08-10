BTS: Jimin’s best looks on the streets GORGEOUS!

Park Jimin is one of the idols of b who has the ability to reveal himself on stage, he is considered one of the most iconic voices of his generation, along with his fellow Bangtan Boys he is an international star.

Thanks to his work as an artist, Jimin has traveled to different countries of the world, dazzling passersby with his visual, style, charisma and way of walking, his steps are elegant, they are worthy of a dancer.

This time we bring you the best moments in which Park Jimin turned the streets of different countries and cities into his great catwalk, walking like a great model, showing his confidence and his outstanding looks.

Jimin from BTS and his taste for fashion

Japan

During a trip that Jimin and Jungkook took to Japan, Jimin surprised passersby with his stares and firm steps on the street. Watch the adventures of the boys:

Red sweater

Jimin is so spectacular that only with dark glasses and a red sweater are necessary to surprise the cameramen who were waiting for his presence, the BTS singer does know how to dress.

Airport

The BTS guys have a tight schedule, they spend a lot of time in airports, so Jimin always walks the hallways with fabulous looks.

jimin’s airport fashion; a very important thread pic.twitter.com/6sZ5CKvLUs — cami⁷🍓♡︎’s ky (@DIMINCHU) April 5, 2020

Purchases

Every place BTS goes they always try to know the best attractions, J-Hope and Jimin were caught in New York City shopping, both idols looked very handsome and caught the attention of the people who were nearby.

Hawaii

Jimin and the BTS guys went to Hawaii, the ‘Lie’ singer shared a blog about his stay in that heavenly place, the idol had fun, visited many places and explored the island, but not before captivating people’s hearts with your walk.

Wow!

Every place Jimin steps on becomes his catwalk, as in this picture, some people who saw the performer through a glass were impressed with Jimin.

park jimin vc é lindo demais pic.twitter.com/7uro8LEEil — ؘ (@jeonzk) August 5, 2016

Walk

Jimin’s walk is not rushed, but not slow either, he is a person who takes the time to enjoy each step on his way, like a model.

After seeing all these iconic moments from BTS’s idol, it’s more than proven that Jimin is one of the best dressed and stylish of the group. What look was your favorite?



