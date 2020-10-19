BTS: Jimin will be portrayed by this actor.

In the “Next Universe Drama” Jimin and all the members of BTS already have the actors who will play them, what do you think of ARMY?

After much fan speculation and rumors about the cast, several details have been revealed about the BTS Universe drama inspired by the septet.

For starters, the drama was initially known as Blue Sky. However, the production team has decided to change the title to Junior.

However, the biggest news of the day is undoubtedly the casting of the program. Yes! The South Korean drama has found actors to rehearse for RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

According to Star News, via Koreaboo, Seo Ji Hoon has been tied up to play Kim Seokjin, Roh Jong Hyun to play Min Yoongi, Ahn Ji Ho as Jung Hoseok, Seo Young Joo to take the place of Kim Namjoon, Kim Yoon Woo to play Park Jimin, Jung Woo Jin will play Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jin Seo will rehearse Jeon Jungkook.

Actor who will play Jimin in “Yogurth”

Seo Young Ju as RM: The fictional version of the Bangtan Boys (BTS) leader will tell the story of an extraordinary boy hoping to lead a simple life.

The character grows faster, in terms of maturity, than others thanks to the many hard balls that life throws at him and makes him a responsible young man.

Despite the difficulties he faces, the character excels in everything he does. As for Seo Young Ju, fans of Korean dramas and Korean movies may recognize him from movies like Dong-Hwa, Snowy Road, and The Age of Shadows.

Seo Ji Hoon as Jin: The fictional character from World Wide Handsome will be caught in the shadow of his father, who is part of the National Assembly. Although he has a charming face, he has trouble expressing his emotions.

His father has his son’s life planned, without giving the character space to do whatever he wants. As for Seo Ji Hoon, the actor gained recognition through his roles in Men are Men, Welcome, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and School 2017.

No Jong Hyun as Suga: The small screen character supposedly lives with a horrible rumor.

It is said on the street that his hands are stained with blood after killing his mother and burning the house.

However, he is reportedly a warm guy with a cool facade. He finds comfort when sitting at his piano.

His life takes a turn when he crosses paths with Jungkook. As for No Jong Hyun, the young actor has dramas like Kkondae Intern, Life on Mars, and Because This Is My First Life under her belt.

Ahn Ji Ho as J-Hope: Although we will see the dance machine come to life, the character will be a bit dark because the world has left him alone.

The rapper’s character on the small screen is reportedly dumped at an amusement park as a kid, but despite that, he sparks a positive vibe. The character will come to life thanks to Ahn Ji Ho, who has already been seen in Inseparable Bros, The House of Us, Nobody Knows.

Kim Yoon Woo as Jimin: The role of Mochi on the small screen will tell the story of a boy who has hidden unimaginable secrets behind his infectious smile identical to that of the famous singer.

His family is overprotective and the lies have left him in trauma, confusing him of his identity.

Jung Woo Jin as V: Taheyung’s role on the small screen will tell the story of an injured boy who lives with a drunken father.

The father reportedly changed after the singer’s mother abandoned them. Despite the tragedy, the innocent singer hopes that one day his mother will return.

Jeon Jin Seo as Jungkook: The character in the drama is described as a boy who is constantly curious about his existence, finds no happiness in the instability of his family, and feels that he feels no different about life and death.

While he scoffs that Suga’s life will change, we’ll have to see how their stories intersect.

As for the actor, Jeon Jin Seo caught everyone’s attention with his role in The World of the Married.

Although the series is inspired by the Bangtan Boys, it is being treated as a work of fiction.

The Youth production team was quoted as saying, “This is work that captures the reality of seven boys in a real but enjoyable way, but it also shows complexity with psychology. Being able to understand the characters, have acting skills and having chemistry with each other. the different characters was the most important thing to us. We completed a lineup of young and rookie actors with fresh visuals that will maximize the charms of each individual character. Please look forward to that synergy. ”

The series is aiming for a premiere in 2021. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.



