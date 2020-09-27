BTS: Jimin was born in Busan and LOVES his origins

BTS’s Jimin was born in Busan, South Korea, and the K-Pop group star is in love with his origins.

BTS's Jimin has always been proud of his origin because according to his biography, the star of the K-Pop group was born in Busan, South Korea.

Jimin lived a large part of his life in the Geumjeong Gu district, shows that Jungkook developed in the Mandeok Dong district, both towns belong to Busan, one of the largest cities in South Korea.

Jimin and Jungkook whenever they perform in Busan they are very proud to step on a territory they love and know so much, so Busan is one of their favorite places in the land of the BTS boys.

This time we invite you to visit Busan in South Korea.

Busan is one of the six metropolitan cities, the second largest in Korea and has a land area of ​​more than 769 thousand square kilometers, it is a space with many mountains and nature.

Busan Climate

The climate in Busan is humid subtropical, which means that the city has many days with clear skies and warm temperatures thanks to its geographical location near the sea. The best time to visit Jimin and Jungkook’s hometown is between the months of October and November.

Busan population

In the city of Busan in South Korea, live approximately more than 3 million people, the inhabitants of this port are engaged in commercial activities, tourism, industry and services.

Tourist attractions in Busan

Busan of comprising 15 districts, this means that there are many activities you can do when you go to Jimin and Jungkook’s hometown.

Momos Coffee: This is one of the most famous coffee shops in South Korea for its rich coffee and the variety of products it offers.

Tycoon: It’s Jimin’s father’s cafeteria, if you’re lucky, he could come to take your order himself.

Asiad Auxiliary Stadium: It is one of the largest venues in Busan, BTS has given many epic performances inside this stadium, it is one of the largest buildings in the city.

Busan Tower: It is a typical Busan construction, it is located in the middle of a park, you can walk or have a picnic in the open air.

Korea Maritime Museum: This is one of the largest museums in all of Korea, there is a permanent display of historical items used for navigation and fishing.

The Busan Aquarium: This is the largest aquarium in South Korea, it has many aquatic and semi-aquatic species on display.

Typical Busan food:

The citizens of Busan have a great variety of typical dishes of the region, in some markets and street stalls you can find: Egg dumplings, Sundae, Gimbap, Tteokdakki, Ramyon, Kimchi with rice and Korean ramen to taste.

Jimin has said on several occasions that one of the things he likes most about visiting Busan is going to any market and buying an order of Egg Dumplings, they are his favorites.

Busan dialect

The dialect is a special way of speaking a language, it is an accent that characterizes some region and Satoori is the dialect of the Busan area. Jimin and Jungkook share their way of pronouncing Satoori with ARMY on different occasions.

At a sound and light show in Busan, they used Jungkook’s song ‘Euphoria’ to create a more emotional and special aura.



