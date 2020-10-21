BTS: Jimin surprises ARMY with ‘comeback’ SPOILERS

On a live show, BTS’s Jimin caused a stir among his fans by revealing ‘comeback’ spilers.

The BTS star, Jimin, organized a live show and gladly interacted with his fans from all over the world there, took the opportunity to give them a preview of the “comeback” and in La Verdad Noticias we have the details.

The boys of BTS are now ready to present their comeback with the record material ‘BE’, little by little more previews will be revealed to show ARMY the style and concept that you can expect for this musical comeback.

Jimin is one of the Beyond The Scene idols who lives with the Internet the most, either on Twitter or on Weverse. The singer of ‘134340’ excited his fans by connecting with them through a live broadcast.

The K-pop idol talked about different topics, such as his recent activities, preparations for BTS’s next album, recalled the performance of ‘Filter’, and even revealed some spoilers for his comeback.

Jimin shows his cute side

The singer of the company Big Hit Entertainment began his VLive with a very positive energy and a smile that infected all his viewers with joy. Jimin asked his fans if they had seen the performance of ‘Filter’ at the online concert ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ and ARMY replied that the show was spectacular.

Jimin recalled that speech that BTS gave at the United Nations General Assembly and said that the people of the world should draw all their strengths and work together to overcome the situation the world is going through.

ARMY questioned the star what he was doing before starting the video, and the Korean pop dancer replied by saying that he had recorded something in the studio and that his voice sounded a little hoarse. Right at that moment, it was when the interpreter of ‘Lie’ made a small spoiler of the BTS album:

The promo song is incredibly good

Jimin revealed that he is doing these days, the routine of the music celebrity is eating delicious food, preparing for the new record material of Beyond The Scene. Bangtan member Sonyeondan said goodbye to VLive with a sweet message:

Next time I’ll stay longer, I have to go soon.

The cast of actors who will be part of BTS’s new K-drama was recently unveiled, a production that is inspired by the theories and stories that surround the K-pop group, we invite you to visit: Meet the actors who will star ‘Youth’, the drama of Beyond The Scene.



