BTS: Jimin showcases his temporary tattoos

Jimin showed his new temporary tattoos during the virtual concerts of the weekend and the ARMY was shocked.

During the weekend’s concerts, K-Pop star singer Jimin let his new temporary tattoos be.

The K-pop group BigHit ended their online concerts this weekend, the idols presented new choreographies from their album “Map of the soul 7”.

For two days in a row, ARMY reunited with the boys, who shared various moments during the performances and also showed off their new tattoos.

Through the Weverse platform, BTS held their online concert “Map of the soul ON: E”, musical shows that allowed them to reach a new record and become the owners of the weekend box office, as they managed to gather thousands of fans.

This project was a way to meet ARMY after canceling their 2020 tour due to the health crisis.

During the performances, Bangtan idols wore different looks and modeled various outfits, Jimin stole the glances during the second day, as the idol revealed his new temporary tattoos that were made on his hands, what does it mean? J-Hope did some on his arms too.

Jimin shows off new tattoos

On their official Twitter account, BTS shared some behind-the-scenes photos of their online concert, the members thanked ARMY for all their support, Jimin decided to post a photo of their performance with “Filter”, one of their solos. His post registered more than 500 RT and more than a million likes.

정말 정말 행복한 시간을 함께 해주신 모든 아미여러분들께 감사의 인사를 전합니다

사랑하고 또 사랑합니다#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/kzspVwxiqs — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 11, 2020

Jimin’s new temporary tattoos were made on the palm of his hands. Both were a couple of words written in Latin and in black ink. The first of them is “Illecebra”, whose meaning refers to temptation; the second was “Arcanus”, a term used for something secret, both could be related to the lyrics of his song.

ARMY shared various messages about the idol’s photo, despite the fact that the tattoos were temporary, each of the boys’ looks makes them fall in love. Would you get a similar or Jimin-inspired tattoo?

Who also stole the attention was Jin, who with his looks became a trend in South Korea.



