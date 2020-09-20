BTS: Jimin sends ADVICE to the I LAND trainees. Lovely!

Jimin and the other BTS guys shared some good advice with the I LAND trainees.

The final episode of the K-pop survival show I-LAND took place last night and while tears were shed over the shocking eliminations of Daniel and K, the seven members of the new boy group ENHYPEN were unveiled.

BTS and TXT marked their presence in the final episode with the former even offering some good advice to the I-LAND trainees before ENHYPEN was officially formed.

J-Hope thanked the trainees for their fun performance and since they will debut soon, he wishes to be good colleagues with them while hoping they never forget the essentials, and their beginnings, and what they have dreamed of, what you have given up to be here and you should try harder to become a better idol.

Hobi added that they must love music and strive and be passionate about performance because with that, he is sure they will shine more.

Jimin’s advice

As for the charismatic BTS member, the 24-year-old singer won hearts for his humble advice to trainees: I don’t know if I’m in a position to give advice, but one thing to think about is never forgetting your fans and loving each other. your members and your work, ChimChim shared before adding: a good result. I will cheer you up.

Congratulations. What I want to say is for those who debuted and those who did not, don’t forget this moment and do whatever you want. Debut isn’t everything. Don’t forget about today and about you.

I will do anything in the future. I look forward to seeing the day when you perform together with ENHYPEN. Congratulations, Jimin concluded after the ENHYPEN members and eliminations were announced.

Jungkook for his part made sure to share his appreciation for the trainees’ good performance and although he couldn’t see who would stand out at first, Kookie chose Jungwon because he thought he was good and impressed him.

Notably, the Golden Maknae confessed how he got to the position he is currently in because of his passion and hopes that the trainees will never forget what they feel now and carry on as their team name indicates.



