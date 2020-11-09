BTS: Jimin says ‘BE’ songs are as good as ‘Dynamite’

A few days after the release of “BE”, BTS’s Jimin confessed that the songs on this new album are as good as “Dynamite”.

In September, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment held a press conference celebrating that “Dynamite” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The BTS members talked about the joy they felt at achieving this and hinted at their future goals and plans. .

Towards the end of the press conference, Jimin mentioned that he likes BTS’s new songs as much as “Dynamite”. The Korean band released their single “Dynamite” on August 21. A disco-pop track with English lyrics, the song began to break records within the first few minutes of its release.

BTS set several records with ‘Dynamite’

A few days later, on August 31, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook realized their biggest achievement of all when “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With this historic achievement, BTS became the first South Korean group to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100, setting a record for the largest digital sales week with more than 265,000 digital downloads.

After “Dynamite” reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, the BTS members met with invited media for a virtual press conference. Having achieved their biggest goal of achieving number one hit on Billboard, the BTS members were asked what their next goal was.

The answer? Act and get nominated at the Grammy Awards. “We went to the Grammys at the beginning of the year and did a collaboration performance. Now I would like to do only one performance, just BTS on the Grammy Awards stage, ”Suga said.

“It would be great to receive an award, but that will not become a reality just because we want it. We need the help of many people. Our goal is simply to perform on stage at the Grammy Awards, “added the BTS idol.

Jimin talked about upcoming BTS songs

After BTS found out about their debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Dynamite,” Jimin told reporters that the group spent the next morning talking about what it meant to them.

“I think what we talked about the most was that this is possible for us,” Jimin said. “We can really do this. Looking back, there were things we wanted to do. And this felt like an acknowledgment or a reward for all the things that we’ve been doing all this time. ”

Having accomplished so much with “Dynamite”, one might wonder what BTS could do next with their music. In the final minutes of BTS’s press conference, Jimin gave reporters a hint.

“In the future, I hope you do not lose sight of our efforts to achieve our next goal. We really like our song this time, but we also like our next songs, ”Jimin said with a mocking smile.



