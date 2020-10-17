BTS: Jimin reveals what it takes to be HAPPY

Jimin, the star singer of BTS, caused a sensation in the ARMY when he revealed the 10 things that make him extremely happy.

BTS star Jimin has revealed the things he needs to have a happy life and during a fun interview, he blew away the ARMY fandom.

BTS continues with the promotion of “Dynamite” and preparations for their comeback with “BE” on November 20. The K-pop group BigHit has also made several releases, including the Japanese DVD of “Map of the soul 7: The Journey”, where they held various activities, including a question and answer session between Jimin and Jungkook.

In one of the DVD segments, the singer was interviewed by his partner, who conducted a very funny interview with him. The Bangtan idol shared with ARMY some of his tastes and the things he needs in life to be happy. It was a game of “What do you prefer?” The singer of “Serendipity” explained why he chose each thing.

Jimin only needs 10 things in life that are his favorites, either because they make him happy or because he could survive without them for a whole day.

The first revelation is about his favorite song in Japanese, he chose “You eyes Tell” because he thinks it is good, continuing with the music, he identifies romantically with “Boy with Luv”.

Jimin reveals his favorite things in life

During Jungkook’s interview with Jimin, the idol also confessed that his favorite season is winter, as he thinks snow is beautiful, he even prefers cold drinks because he is sensitive to heat. About his favorite place, he chose the sea, so the beach would be a good idea to go on vacation.

In food, Jimin prefers Jajangmyeo, the famous black bean noodles, and kimchi. When it comes to challenges, if the idol had to meet something difficult, he prefers not to blink for a full minute.

Regarding his favorite activities, Jimin admitted that he has been a fan of video games lately and prefers to spend a day without music than without the Internet.

These were the 10 basic things that the idol needs in life to be happy. Do you have any?

