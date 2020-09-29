BTS: Jimin reveals what he SAVES on his cell phone

Jimin and all the BTS guys always carry their cell phones everywhere, but what do they keep there?

Jimin and the other members of BTS always carry their cell phones everywhere and the ARMY fandom is curious to know what they hide in their cell phones.

Bangtan Sonyeondan boys usually have a very busy schedule, even though they cannot perform live shows for now, they continue to work and must keep an eye on their cell phones, what are they hiding in these devices?

In an interview with iHeartRadio, BTS see that they have some files stored on their phones that many of the members of the group do not want to be revealed and therefore, consider that Jimin and J-Hope’s cell phones contain important material.

I know of the photographs that they have saved in the gallery of each device, since they recognized that most of them include funny photos of their companions, although Jimin said that he has many images like that, it is J-Hope that they should fear.

Actually if my phone gallery were revealed it would be the end of all of them. But J-Hope has even more than me.

This was endorsed by fans, who without having seen Hobi’s phone gallery, know that this idol usually takes a lot of photos, so it makes sense that he has more fun weapons against his peers.

Jimin always carries his cell phone with him

The idols of Big Hit Entertainment should keep an eye on their schedule and come to fulfill the work they have planned, but during breaks from these activities they can enjoy taking a look at their cell phones.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V have a group chat to share some of their thoughts and discuss their future plans, but not all of them stay active in the conversation.

The BTS boys chose Suga as the most vocal member in this chat, but pointed out that Jungkook and Jin also use him frequently.

But there is also someone who does not usually send messages in this group, so some think that he does not even read what others send and does not enter the conversation either. This is Namjoon, although this artist previously said that when he sent a message announcing the group’s first place on the Billboard chart, no one responded.

