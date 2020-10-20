BTS: Jimin proved to have too beautiful manners

Jimin’s personality and humility have ARMY in love. The BTS member captivated with his kindness in his most recent performance.

It’s clear that BTS’s Jimin once again impressed fans with his casual actions. Jimin’s courtesy, which can be seen even in a trivial scene, warms the hearts of fans.

BTS recently appeared on the Korean radio show “Pe Chors Music Camp.” The members’ naked talk, such as the impression that they won 1st place on the chart’s Hot 100, entertained fans.

Then, at the end of said show, the fans’ eyes were glued to the “something” that member Jimin showed. It impresses fans that it is a scene that shows the humble and kind personality of the singer.

This is how Jimin treats people and things politely when taking a commemorative photo with the staff after the broadcast.

Jimin falls in love with his manners

The also model, stood up for a photoshoot, bowed to the staff many times and greeted them, then pulled the chair properly before leaving the seat and organized his spot.

Furthermore, upon receiving things, he showed that he received them firmly with both hands while twisting them and carefully distributing them to the BTS members.

Jimin displays a humble and compassionate demeanor at all times, never careless in the manners he tends to forget. Fans are once again impressed by the courtesy that comes from the trivial gestures of pulling up a chair and receiving things.

And it is that as we have informed you in La Verdad Noticias, Jimin has become the most valuable member of K-pop not only because of his great talent, but also because of his great humility.



