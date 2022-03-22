BTS Jimin knows how to surprise his friends on his birthday

The boys of BTS always receive warm congratulatory messages on their birthdays, but these K-Pop idols also know how to celebrate their friends, as Jimin demonstrated with a sweet gesture.

Fans around the world always look forward to BTS members’ birthdays, so months in advance they start planning events, projects, donations, and more to commemorate this special date.

But in addition to having experience with these ARMY details, the interpreters of Butter also know very well how to make others happy on their birthday, especially when their friends are celebrating another anniversary of life.

Can you imagine how these guys would surprise their close friends on a date like that? Jimin showed that he would not miss the opportunity to congratulate those who are important in his life.

JIMIN SURPRISED HA SUNGWOON ON HER BIRTHDAY

Recently, the idol whom we have seen with HOTSHOT, Wanna One and as a K-Pop soloist, greeted his fans on his birthday, but during the live broadcast Ha Sungwoon commented that although he planned to sleep early the day before the day of celebration at the end there was a change of plans.

This happened because he received a call and, although following his intentions to sleep, he soon ignored his phone, soon someone would knock on his door to congratulate him on his birthday and that was nothing more and nothing less that Jimin.

Sungwoon was surprised to see the BTS idol and also to notice that the call he did not answer earlier was from him, but thanks to Park Jimin’s determination they were able to have a good time and the artist started his birthday off on the right foot.

THE VALUABLE FRIENDSHIP OF BTS JIMIN AND HA SUNGWOON

The singer not only sweetly shared the story of his meeting with the BTS member, but also showed that the idol’s gesture was really special to him, mentioning how much he values ​​his friendship.

I am very grateful, he is a very kind friend. (…) He is the friend I love the most

