BTS: Jimin is the first Korean to WIN the #FandomCup

Jimin, the star singer of BTS continues to break records around the world, in addition to putting his Korean nationality very high.

On October 15, “Lo Mas Escuchado”, a Uruguayan entertainment portal, officially announced the winner of this year’s #FandomCup and it is none other than the pride of South Korea and Top Idol, Park Jimin, member of the best boy band in the world, BTS.

Jimin emerged as the big winner of 2020 and received over 50,000 combined votes from Twitter and Instagram.

Jimin wins the #FandomCup

The idol is the first and only South Korean to win since he started in 2016. There were 100 internationally renowned artists competing for the crown this year, including Harry Styles, former champion and CNCO member Joel Pimentel, Zabdiel De Jesus, etc. to The #FandomCup was opened worldwide to Twitter and Instagram users.

The Most Heard published the #FandomCup rules on its website. The Cup was divided into two phases.

It started from the preliminary round in which 100 artists who obtained the most nominations from social networks were selected as official candidates.

A globally accessible survey was opened from July 11 to August 1. Then, the 32 most voted in this first phase went to the second round while the rest were eliminated. The next phase took place on Twitter and Instagram.

During the preliminaries, Jimin outvoted Adexe.

Jimin then faced off against 2018 champion Joel Pimentel. Thereafter, he faced Zabdiel in another battle and was successful.

Consequently, the BTS star singer made it to the semi-final round against Christ. Finally, he competed against One Direction’s Harry Styles in the final round.



